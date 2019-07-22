District Attorney Jack Thorp will not file charges against two Wagoner County deputies who were involved in a July 1 altercation with a motorist who later died.
Sheriff’s Deputies Nicholas Orr and Kaleb Phillips were placed on administrative leave after the incident. They were cleared to return to work July 19.
“It is my opinion that the non-deadly force utilized by these deputies upon arrestee Jeffrey Krueger was justified under state statute,” Thorp said in a letter to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Tammi Ferrari. “It is clear from the investigation, statements of witnesses, corroborating physical evidence and body camera footage that Jeffrey Krueger resisted arrest and entered into a fight with Deputies Phillips and Orr.
“Furthermore, there is no proof at this time that any act of Deputy Phillips or Orr caused the death of Jeffrey Krueger. It is my opinion that they acted justifiably in their actions attempting to subdue Krueger.”
Thorp made his announcement after reviewing an in-depth report on OSBI's findings in the case.
On July 1, Phillips was on routine patrol in Wagoner when he observed a vehicle driving erratically on U.S. 69. In response to a traffic stop, Krueger pulled his vehicle over into the center turn lane.
The deputy approached and noticed Krueger’s hands were not visible, but the driver did not respond to verbal commands and appeared to continue to rummage through the vehicle.
Shortly after Phillips displayed his firearm and ordered the driver to exit the vehicle, Krueger attempted to attack Phillips and take possession of the deputy’s firearm.
“Deputy Phillips was able to thwart this attack by Krueger and holstered his firearm, and attempted to make a physical arrest of Krueger,” the report states. “Krueger continued to resist and refused to exit the vehicle, when Deputy Orr arrived as backing officer on the scene.”
With Orr's help, the deputies were able to get Krueger out of the vehicle, but he continued to resist arrest and physically fought both deputies for several minutes. Deputies called in for backup were said to be delayed by a train blocking Cherokee Street.
Both deputies deployed stun guns, but multiple attempts to subdue the man were “completely ineffective.” At one point, Krueger was able to gain possession of a stun gun, prompting Orr to punch the man to regain the device.
The strength Krueger displayed was described as “superhuman” by Orr.
Ultimately, Krueger was placed in handcuffs and secured on scene. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers discovered Krueger was not breathing normally; he was quickly evacuated to Wagoner City Hospital where he died shortly after arriving in the emergency room.
“The medical examiner noted that Krueger didn’t have any evidence of any injury that could be considered life threatening,” the OSBI report stated. “Toxicology results regarding Krueger’s cause of death remain outstanding at this time. ...
“The preliminary finding, absent toxicology results, is that Krueger died as the result of excited delirium.”
Thorp said he would revisit the issue should the final medical examiner’s report reflect contrary evidence.