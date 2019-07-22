WAGONER — District Attorney Jack Thorp will not file charges against two Wagoner County deputies who were involved in a July 1 altercation with a motorist who later died.
Sheriff’s Deputies Nicholas Orr and Kaleb Phillips were placed on administrative leave after the death. They were cleared to return to work July 19.
“It is my opinion that the non-deadly force utilized by these deputies upon arrestee Jeffrey Krueger was justified under state statute,” Thorp said in a letter to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Tammi Ferrari. “It is clear from the investigation, statements of witnesses, corroborating physical evidence and body camera footage that Jeffrey Krueger resisted arrest and entered into a fight with Deputies Phillips and Orr.
“Furthermore, there is no proof at this time that any act of Deputy Phillips or Orr caused the death of Jeffrey Krueger. It is my opinion that they acted justifiably in their actions attempting to subdue Krueger.”
Thorp made his announcement after reviewing an in-depth report on the OSBI’s findings in the case.
On July 1, Phillips was on routine patrol in Wagoner when he saw a vehicle driving erratically on U.S. 69. In response to a traffic stop, Krueger pulled his vehicle over into the center turn lane. The deputy approached and noticed that Krueger’s hands were not visible; the driver did not respond to verbal commands and appeared to continue to rummage through the vehicle, the report says.
Shortly after Phillips ordered the driver to get out of the vehicle, Krueger reportedly attempted to attack Phillips and take the deputy’s gun.
“Deputy Phillips was able to thwart this attack by Krueger and holstered his firearm, and attempted to make a physical arrest of Krueger,” the report states. “Krueger continued to resist and refused to exit the vehicle, when Deputy Orr arrived as backing officer on the scene.”
With Orr’s help, the deputies were able to get Krueger out of the vehicle, but he continued to resist arrest and physically fought both deputies for several minutes, the report says. Deputies called in for backup were delayed by a train blocking Cherokee Street.
Both deputies deployed their stun guns, but attempts to subdue Krueger were “completely ineffective.” At one point, Krueger was able to gain possession of a stun gun, prompting Orr to punch him to get the device back.
The strength Krueger displayed was described by Orr as “superhuman.”
Ultimately, Krueger was placed in handcuffs and secured. Shortly thereafter, law enforcement officers discovered that he was not breathing normally; he was quickly taken to Wagoner City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
“The medical examiner noted that Krueger didn’t have any evidence of any injury that could be considered life threatening,” the OSBI report states. “Toxicology results regarding Krueger’s cause of death remain outstanding at this time. ...
“The preliminary finding, absent toxicology results, is that Krueger died as the result of excited delirium.”
Thorp said he would revisit the issue should the final medical examiner’s report reflect contrary evidence.
