Deputies in a neighboring county are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 75-year-old woman.
Edith Elaine Benson suffers from Alzheimer's disease and has a history of walking away from her home near East 131st Street South and South 241st Street East Avenue between Broken Arrow and Coweta, according to a Wagoner County Sheriff's Office news release.
She has been missing since Tuesday morning and is likely on foot, the release states. She was last seen wearing a brown long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, black shoes with white soles and red roses.
Benson is described as a 5-foot-3, 130-pound Native American woman with shoulder-length gray hair and blue eyes, according to the release.
Authorities are searching the Coweta, Broken Arrow and Tulsa areas. Anyone who contacts Benson is asked to call 911 or the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office at 918-485-3124.