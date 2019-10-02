The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality will host an informational meeting next week to discuss if the Henryetta Iron and Metal site should be proposed as a new Superfund site.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Henryetta Civic Center, 115 S. Fourth St.
A presentation will be given and representatives from DEQ and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will be available to discuss the site and answer questions.
Henryetta Iron and Metal is a scrapyard, located at 1420 W. Main St., that had operated since the 1930s until recently.
The site is three acres, bisected by Main Street, with Dutch Creek flowing along its northern and western boundaries. In the past, the site has accepted automobiles, oilfield-related pipes, transformers and other metal items for resale.
On-site soils and Dutch Creek are contaminated with elevated levels of various metals, semi-volatile organic compounds and polychlorinated biphenyls.
PCBs were used in hundreds of industrial and commercial applications including electrical, heat transfer and hydraulic equipment; plasticizers in paints, plastics and rubber products; and pigments, dyes and carbonless copy paper, according to the EPA.
Their manufacture was banned in 1979.
Superfund site designation allows EPA to clean up contaminated areas. It also forces the parties responsible for the contamination to either perform cleanups or reimburse the government for EPA-led cleanup work.
When there is no viable responsible party, Superfund gives EPA the funds and authority to clean up contaminated sites.
The last Superfund site to be designated in Oklahoma was Eagle Industries in Midwest City in 2018, said DEQ spokeswoman Erin Hatfield.
If the site in Henryetta, about 50 miles south of Tulsa, eventually is designated as a Superfund site, it would be the 17th in the state.
For more information about the Henryetta Iron and Metal site, contact Chanh Le, DEQ Project Manager, at 405-702-5102.