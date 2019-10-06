OKLAHOMA CITY — World War II was brewing and the United States was climbing out of the Great Depression when local grocer Robert Seiber decided to follow up on his opening of a hotel and retail operation with a theater and more shops across the street along Hudson Avenue.
For 14 years, this mix co-existed amid a collection of homes and apartment houses until the area gave way to a cluster of medical operations extending from nearby Mercy and St. Anthony hospitals.
Sieber’s daughter, Delrose, saw an opportunity and built a two-story office building next to the theater in 1954 and closed the theater, added a second floor where the auditorium stood, and turned it into offices as well. By the 1970s, the doctors and dentists were gone, having left for the suburbs. Government offices moved in before the area slipped into decades-long decline.
The Pivot Project, a partnership consisting of Ben Seller, Jonathan Dodson and David Wanzer, bought both buildings along with a third, smaller one-story retail building in 2016 for $2.86 million, believing a restoration of the old theater along with a marque and the original ground floor facade would be a great candidate for historic tax credits.