OKLAHOMA CITY - Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill Monday reclassifying several domestic abuse charges as violent crimes.

This includes domestic abuse by strangulation, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the legislation.

“This bill strengthens the protections for Oklahomans who are suffering from domestic violence,” Stitt said in a video on Twitter. “I’m really excited to ... turn this into law.”

Advocates have pushed for the reclassification because sentencing and parole considerations differ for violent crimes in the state.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Tags

Recommended for you