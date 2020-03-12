21c Museum Hotel

The 21c Museum Hotel. Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman file

OKLAHOMA CITY — The 21c Museum Hotel is closing for a “deep clean” following the discovery Wednesday night that one of its guests, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed with COVID-19 virus.

The team stayed at the hotel, 900 W Main, prior to the scheduled Jazz game against the Thunder, which was postponed before play could begin.

“Our priority is the safety of our team, our guests and our community,” hotel staff announced in a press release. “We are working with public health officials at the Oklahoma City Health Department to ensure that our employees and guests are informed, safe and well taken care of. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working to temporarily close our hotel so that we can complete a comprehensive, hotel-wide deep clean.”

Click here to continue reading at Oklahoman.com. Some stories may require a subscription.

