OKLAHOMA CITY — The 21c Museum Hotel is closing for a “deep clean” following the discovery Wednesday night that one of its guests, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, was diagnosed with COVID-19 virus.
The team stayed at the hotel, 900 W Main, prior to the scheduled Jazz game against the Thunder, which was postponed before play could begin.
“Our priority is the safety of our team, our guests and our community,” hotel staff announced in a press release. “We are working with public health officials at the Oklahoma City Health Department to ensure that our employees and guests are informed, safe and well taken care of. Out of an abundance of caution, we are working to temporarily close our hotel so that we can complete a comprehensive, hotel-wide deep clean.”
More coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com
Coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com
With the Oklahoma State Department of Health now testing patients in Oklahoma City for coronavirus amid a global outbreak, more cases can be expected to be reported across the state.
Below you can find all the coverage of interest in Tulsa and around Oklahoma.
Dr. Bruce Dart with the Tulsa Health Department told city councilors on Wednesday that the best strategy at the moment is to provide accurate information to the public.
WASHINGTON — Taking drastic action Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced he is cutting off travel from Europe to the U.S. and moving to …
ORU says it's ready if it needs to move to all online classes; other universities continue to mull decision
Oral Roberts University plans to return to normal operations when classes resume after spring break but has a contingency plan if it has to move classes online.
NBA suspends season until further notice over coronavirus after Jazz player tests positive before Thunder game
The Jazz player who reportedly tested positive Wednesday for coronavirus was center Rudy Gobert, whose team is in Oklahoma City to play the Thunder.
Booker T. Washington High School pom team to stay home until after spring break because of Florida competition
The school's pom team reportedly returned from a competition in Florida, and school administrators have asked those students to stay home.
As of late Wednesday afternoon, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association planned to move forward with its season-ending tournaments in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.
GENEVA — The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic as U.S. stocks plunged into bea…
Cruise ship update: Oklahomans with no symptoms say they're being quarantined amid confusing directives
On Tuesday afternoon, state health officials stated that travelers on the Grand Princess without symptoms would be released and quarantined at home in Oklahoma, but that may not be the case amid confusion over a document passengers received upon disembarking.
Sources: Two TU football players quarantined for possible COVID-19 exposure
Related: COVID-19 clusters swell on both sides of U.S.
Related: Other state universities considering two weeks of online classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns
Related: Ten more Oklahomans tested for COVID-19 as communities, state evaluate precautions
Related: Special Olympics Oklahoma to suspend all activities over coronavirus concern
Related: If they show no symptoms, Oklahomans are set to return from coronavirus-infected cruise ship
A relative of one of the quarantined players is the second coronavirus case in Tulsa County, a woman in her 20s who recently returned from Italy.
Holland Hall closes school for remainder of the week after reported contact with coronavirus patient's family
"We have been in contact with the Tulsa Health Department and at this time, the risk to anyone in our community is low. The Health Department has also advised that there is no need for anyone in our community to self-quarantine," a spokeswoman said.
Second COVID-19 patient in Tulsa County is related to TU student; university cancels on-campus classes, will have online instruction at least through early April
A Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman told the Tulsa World there is "no known exposure to TU."
Related: Other state universities considering two weeks of online classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns
Related: Ten more Oklahomans tested for COVID-19 as communities, state evaluate precautions
Related: If they show no symptoms, Oklahomans are set to return from coronavirus-infected cruise ship
Related: Special Olympics Oklahoma to suspend all activities over coronavirus concern
TU moves classes online until at least April 5, urges students to go home; other state universities considering two weeks of online classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns
No final decision has been made, but officials are urging students to take their course materials and any devices necessary for their classes home for the break.
Second COVID-19 patient in Tulsa County is related to TU student; university cancels on-campus classes, will have online instruction at least through early April
Related: Ten more Oklahomans tested for COVID-19 as communities, state evaluate precautions
Related: If they show no symptoms, Oklahomans are set to return from coronavirus-infected cruise ship
Related: Special Olympics Oklahoma to suspend all activities over coronavirus concern
The number of people infected with the new virus soared above 126,000 Thursday, with the global scare upending routines, threatening livelihoo…
Special Olympics Oklahoma said its decision was based on the recent global spread of the virus, including a case tied to a U.S. Special Olympics athlete.
State health officials say they are working with their federal partners for a full itinerary "of exactly when and how" Oklahoma passengers will return to the state.
Second COVID-19 patient in Tulsa County is related to TU student; university cancels on-campus classes, will have online instruction at least through early April
Related: Other state universities considering two weeks of online classes after spring break amid coronavirus concerns
Related: Ten more Oklahomans tested for COVID-19 as communities, state evaluate precautions
Related: Special Olympics Oklahoma to suspend all activities over coronavirus concern
WASHINGTON — Major insurers pledged to cover coronavirus tests at no cost to patients at the White House on Tuesday, but those assurances — wh…
CDC officials said last week they expected the number of cases detected and people tested to increase as the outbreak expands and states rolled out testing capacity. Positive tests will be confirmed through CDC testing, officials said.
'We think transparency is the best way to go': Oklahoma officials attempt to dispel misconceptions about coronavirus
Health officials aren’t sure what the future holds for this brand new disease, but people around the country are already beginning to feel the impact.
Oklahoma's first confirmed case of coronavirus is a Tulsa County resident recovering under isolation at home
Health officials identified the patient as a man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Italy.
Update: 5 Oklahoma patients negative for coronavirus with seventh person being tested for COVID-19
Oklahoma Watch: As news of coronavirus ramps up, worried residents stock up on supplies, change behaviors
Hygiene is top of mind throughout Oklahoma as residents await the arrival of the coronavirus disease COVID-19. Schools, businesses and churches are altering routines while shoppers are emptying shelves of hand sanitizer and masks.
Currently, testing through the CDC takes several days, but testing at the state lab will yield results within a day, the state epidemiologist said.
Some Tulsa-area school districts contact families to alleviate growing concerns about possible coronavirus impact
At least three district leaders sent letters to families Tuesday amid growing concerns to affirm they are taking the threat seriously.
Two Life.Church pastors in self-imposed quarantine after possible exposure to coronavirus in Germany
In a YouTube video posted Wednesday, Life.Church Pastor Craig Groeschel said he and Pastor Bobby Gruenewald will stay in self-imposed isolation for 14 days.
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that. tulsaworld.com/subscribe.