PICHER — An underwater drone and a high-tech underwater camera will be lowered into four mine shafts that are within a mile from where authorities believe two Craig County teens were held and subsequently killed.

The $2,000 underwater drone and $17,000 underwater camera were displayed on Tuesday during a news conference on Tuesday to update the ongoing search for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman. Authorities planned to use the equipment to search Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 16-year-olds were last seen Dec. 30, 1999. Investigators believe in the early morning hours Ashley’s parents, Danny and Kathy Freeman, were shot and killed and the family’s mobile home was set on fire.

Investigators believed the girls were kidnapped and taken to a mobile home in Picher where they were tied up, tortured, raped and subsequently slain.

Law enforcement, investigators, volunteer experts and agency representatives met for a two-day meeting to investigate some areas of interest.

Hydrologist Brian Hicks, U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement, explained the camera was around 10 years old and used in coal mines.

“This is the first time it will be used (to look for) remains,” Hicks said.

The camera has the capability to record still and video images in color and moves around, he said. It is also equipped with a 1,000-foot-long cable and a power reel that can adjust once inside the mine shaft, he said.

U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., reached out to federal agencies in hopes of bringing in additional resources and expertise to bring the girls home, said Jared Ward, a field representative for the senator.

“We called the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement and instantly they said they would help,” Ward said.

The theme of “Lauria and Ashley are our girls and we want to bring them home” was echoed by District Attorney Matt Ballard, Ward and multiple agencies across northeast Oklahoma and southeast Kansas, the Cherokee and Quapaw Marshal’s Offices and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

“This should be a blueprint on how government should act,” Ward said.

Investigator Gary Stansill explained the difference between the camera that was previously lowered into the same four mine shafts and the cameras displayed during the press conference.

“We had to manually manipulate the camera,” Stansill said, referring to the first camera drop.

The four mine shafts are between 90 and 100 years old, he said.

The underwater drone is operated through a joystick, said Jim Martell, a Tulsa police reserve officer and an engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Tulsa District. Martell, a volunteer investigator, personally purchased the drone for use in the investigation.

The drone will be lowered to the bottom of the mine shaft and can navigate into the mine workings, he said.

“Remember, we are not sure the girls are in a mine shaft,” Stansill said.

Any tip is never too small, he said.

Investigators believe Ronnie Busick and two other suspects, Warren Phillip Welch II and David Pennington, both now deceased, are the people who shot Danny and Kathy Freeman and kidnapped the girls.

Busick is charged with several counts of murder, kidnapping and arson and remains in the Craig County jail in lieu of $1 million bail. Welch died from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, and Pennington died a drug-related death.

