OKLAHOMA CITY — Opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries filed an appeal Wednesday with the Oklahoma Supreme Court claiming a $572 million nonjury verdict rendered against them was excessive and based on a misapplication of Oklahoma's public nuisance law.
The drugmakers listed 36 separate issues they would like the Oklahoma Supreme Court to consider in deciding whether the Aug. 26 verdict by Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman should be overturned.
"This case's significance extends beyond opioid litigation," Johnson & Johnson said in its appeal. "The judgment ... rests on an unprecedented interpretation of Oklahoma public nuisance law, with grave implications for all businesses operating in the state."
Attorneys for the drug companies said public nuisance law has traditionally been tied to property use. They argued that allowing it to be applied to "the marketing and sale of lawful goods" threatens to expose other companies that do business in the state to "wide-ranging liability."