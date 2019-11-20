NORMAN — University of Miami Professor Bruce Bagley was one of the final witnesses in the state opioid trial, testifying in July for pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson as an expert on drug cartels.
On Monday, Bagley, 73, was arrested in Florida after being accused in a federal indictment of laundering dirty money into the United States from a Venezuelan bribery and corruption scheme.
"Bagley ... allegedly opened bank accounts for the express purpose of laundering money for corrupt foreign nationals," U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said in New York City on Monday after the arrest. "About the only lesson to be learned from Professor Bagley today is that involving oneself in public corruption, bribery and embezzlement schemes is going to lead to an indictment."
The professor is accused in the indictment of accepting $3 million into his own bank accounts and then laundering most of it into the accounts of a co-conspirator "to conceal the nature, source and ownership of the funds." He is accused of taking a 10% cut for himself.