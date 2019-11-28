A 24-year-old man was behind bars on Thanksgiving after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say he fled from Yale police in Payne County and crashed into another vehicle, killing two people.
Troopers allege that Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr. of Drumright was under the influence of drugs and walked away uninjured from the crash on Wednesday at Oklahoma 51 and Norfolk Road.
His passenger, an 18-year-old woman also of Drumright, was flown to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in critical condition, the report states.
McClendon was arrested and booked into the Payne County jail on two complaints each of first-degree murder and causing great bodily injury in an accident without a valid driver's license.
Troopers say McClendon ran a stop sign on Norfolk after seeing a Yale police officer and struck a vehicle carrying four passengers that was westbound on the highway about 2 p.m.
Sara Stewart, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday that McClendon fled Yale police before they could initiate a traffic stop.
Two passengers in the struck vehicle, Floyd Margason Jr., 77, of Stillwater and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, Oklahoma, died at the scene, troopers reported.
That vehicle's driver, a 55-year-old Stillwater woman, was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries, and the remaining passenger, a 4-year-old from Orlando, was treated at a local hospital and released.
Everyone involved except McClendon's passenger and Margason was wearing a seat belt, and both of them were ejected in the crash.