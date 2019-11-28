A 24-year-old is behind bars this Thanksgiving after Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say he fled from Yale police in Payne County and crashed into another vehicle, killing two.
Troopers say Tommy Leroy McClendon Jr. of Drumright was under the influence of drugs and walked away from the crash on Wednesday at Oklahoma 51 and Norfolk Road uninjured.
His passenger, an 18-year-old woman also of Drumright, was flown to a Tulsa hospital and admitted in critical condition, the report states.
McClendon was arrested and booked into the Payne County jail on two complaints each of first-degree murder and causing great bodily injury in an accident without a valid driver's license.
Troopers say McClendon ran a stop sign on Norfolk after seeing a Yale police officer and struck a vehicle carrying four passengers westbound on 51 about 2 p.m.
Sara Stewart, a spokeswoman for or the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday that McClendon fled Yale police before they could initiate a traffic stop.
Two passengers in the struck vehicle, Floyd Margason Jr., 77 of Stillwater, and Shelayna Renea Knott, 28, of Orlando, Oklahoma, died at the scene, troopers reported.
The vehicle's driver, a 55-year-old Stillwater woman, was admitted to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with multiple injuries, and the remaining passenger, a 4-year-old of Orlando, was treated and released from a local hospital.
Troopers say all parties involved were wearing their seatbelts, except for McClendon's passenger and Margason. Both were ejected from their respective vehicles.