The Duncan Police Department released the names of the victims and gunman from Monday’s shooting in a Walmart parking lot.
Police identified Rebecca Vescio Varela, 31, of Duncan, and Aubrey P. Perkins, 39, from Minco, as the two victims shot while sitting inside a car in a Walmart parking lot on Monday morning.
The shooter, identified as Wbiliado R. Varela Jr., 43, was the husband of Vescio Varela, though police said the two were separated and that Perkins and Vescio Varela had a “dating relationship.”
Lt. John Byers was the lead investigator of the shooting and said the following timeline is what Duncan police have been able to piece together so far through video surveillance and witness interviews.