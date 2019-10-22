Damage survey crews have determined that two tornadoes that left a trail of damage in eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas early Monday were EF-1 tornadoes.
The first tornado developed about 6 miles northwest of Watts and traveled about 9 miles toward Siloam Springs, Arkansas, according to a preliminary report from the National Weather Service.
The tornado ended about two miles southeast of Siloam Springs. Another tornado developed near Siloam Springs and trailed about 31 miles away from the town toward Avoca, Arkansas.
Both tornadoes developed after midnight Sunday night.
The tornadoes uprooted numerous trees, damaged homes, destroyed outbuildings and snapped power poles, according to the weather service.
In northwest Arkansas, the second tornado caused extensive damage to a housing subdivision in Siloam Springs, damaged buildings at the town's airport, uprooted numerous trees and caused extensive roof damage to buildings and homes.
The two tornadoes developed on the leading edge of a thunderstorm line that moved Sunday night and Monday through eastern Oklahoma and into northwestern Arkansas.
National Weather Service survey crews also reported straight-line wind damage in areas that were generally south of the tornado tracks. Winds gusted up to 90 mph.
