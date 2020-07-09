An elderly woman was killed in a crash in Cherokee County on Thursday. 

Patti Hall, 92, of Welling, was killed in the crash on Welling Road about 5 miles east of Tahlequah about 3:40 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Hall was the passenger in a 2005 Dodge pickup, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The 72-year-old driver reportedly was uninjured. 

Troopers reported that the driver was wearing a seat belt but that Hall was not.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

