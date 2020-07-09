An elderly woman was killed in a crash in Cherokee County on Thursday.
Patti Hall, 92, of Welling, was killed in the crash on Welling Road about 5 miles east of Tahlequah about 3:40 p.m., the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Hall was the passenger in a 2005 Dodge pickup, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The 72-year-old driver reportedly was uninjured.
Troopers reported that the driver was wearing a seat belt but that Hall was not.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.