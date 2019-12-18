Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will hold a town hall meeting Sunday in Oklahoma City.
Warren, who was born and raised in Oklahoma, will return to Northwest Classen High School — her alma mater.
Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the town hall will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to an email from her campaign. The event is open to the public.
Warren is one of 15 current Democratic presidential contenders. People interested in attending the town hall can RSVP at elizabethwarren.com.