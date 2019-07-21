EMSA medics in Tulsa issued a Medical Heat Alert the sixth day in a row Sunday, but the National Weather Service is forecasting a break in the heat.
As of 2 p.m., EMSA medics had responded to 5 suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa area, according to a news release.
Maximum heat indexes in northeast Oklahoma reached toward 110 degrees Fahrenheit by Sunday afternoon, but forecasters expect storms to bring relief from the heat overnight.
Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday night and continue growing through Monday night as a cold front is forecast to move through the region, according to the National Weather Service.
The highest chance of rain is late Sunday night through Monday, bringing cooler, drier air into the region. High temperatures are forecast in the 80s for much of the upcoming week.
Before then, EMSA is urging residents to be prepared for the heat.
"Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time," the release states. "Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed."
Tips for staying healthy in the heat:
• Pre-hydration is key in preventing heat-related illness. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
• No alcohol or caffeine.
• If you do not have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as libraries or malls) during the day.
• Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including walking, running daily errands, yard work or sports and physical activity.
The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:
- The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.; 24/7
- John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.; 24/7
- Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. 4th St.; Noon – 6:00 p.m.
- Tulsa County Social Services Cooling station, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.; 8:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Dial 2-1-1 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 2-1-1 for information on applying for a window unit air conditioner or other resources.