MIDWEST CITY — Hundreds showed up Wednesday, enduring high temperatures in long lines outside, as the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission hosted a special event to help Oklahomans resolve issues related to unemployment claims.
OESC officials stated late Wednesday that a second event the following day was already filled to capacity by those who could not be seen Wednesday.
Similar events will take place July 6-9 at the same location. Another two-day event is planned in Tulsa for July 15 and 16. Officials expect to help about 500 people a day at the events.
”Our top priority is getting Oklahomans the benefits they need as quickly as possible,” OESC Interim Executive Director Shelley Zumwalt said. “We are committed to processing as many of the remaining claims as possible over the next five days in a safe, socially-distanced manner.”