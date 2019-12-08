OKLAHOMA CITY — A political game of chicken involving Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma’s Native American tribes could have some severe consequences for both, two experts say.
Stitt and the tribes are at an impasse on gaming compacts, which bring in millions of dollars for the state each year in the form of exclusivity fees.
Stitt says Class III gaming will be illegal Jan. 1 if the compacts are not renegotiated. The tribes maintain that the compacts automatically renew, and they plan to continue offering Class III gaming on and after the first of January.
Class III gaming includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Many tribes’ casinos also have Class II games, which include electronic bingo, for which no exclusivity fees are paid.
Kathryn Rand and Steven Light are co-directors at the Institute for the Study of Tribal Gaming Law and Policy at the University of North Dakota. Founded in 2002, it is the first university-affiliated institute in the country dedicated to the study of Indian gaming.
“Playing a political game of chicken around the issue has a lot of different ramifications and ripple effects,” Light said.
He said Oklahoma is experiencing the disruptive forces of political posturing.
At stake are thousands of jobs and revenue for both the tribes and the state, both scholars said.
“The indirect impact is not just employees; it is everyone who does business with the tribes,” Rand said.
Tribal gaming supported 74,723 jobs in Oklahoma in 2016, according to an analysis by the American Gaming Association.
In fiscal year 2019, tribal gaming exclusivity fees paid to Oklahoma totaled $148 million, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services reported.
Tribes use the revenue from gaming to fund their own government operations and programs, the welfare of the tribe and its members, economic development, charity and local government agencies. Many tribes put funds into local communities in the form of transportation, education and health care.
“The amount of the donation and the impact Oklahoma’s tribes can have because of the success of their gaming enterprise — that is significant,” Rand said.
Stitt could offer tribes expanded gaming opportunities, such as sports betting, in exchange for higher rates.
But “sports betting is not the same as profitable casino games in terms of the return,” Rand said.
“A lot of casinos treat sports betting almost like an amenity rather than something to increase gaming profits,” she said.
Because the rate of return is so low, not a lot of revenue is returned to the state, she said.
Light said a younger demographic is interested in sports betting, which could generate a customer base for food and beverages in casinos.
Rand said legalized sports betting needs to be competitive with the illegal sports betting in which a lot of Americans already engage.
She said that if Stitt is correct and the compacts terminate, that would take away the state’s ability to sue under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.
“Then the authority to stop that gaming would belong to the federal government, and the state would have very little authority in that regard,” Rand said.
It also would mean the exclusivity fees would stop, she said.
During a recent standoff between the state of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the tribe continued to offer Class III gaming, but instead of paying exclusivity fees to the state, the tribe put the money into an account until a resolution could be reached, Rand noted.
Stitt said a starting point for negotiations should be the highest rate paid to any state by any tribe. Connecticut has a 25% rate. Oklahoma rates vary from 4% to 6%.
But “it isn’t all apples to apples,” Light said.
A number of factors contribute to what rate a state receives, Rand said.
Ultimately, the dispute between the tribes and Stitt could wind up in federal court.
Featured video