Sunday will undoubtedly yield much grumbling as Oklahomans lament losing an hour of sleep to daylight saving time. But the outcry has been nationwide for more than a century, and no solution has surfaced.
Remedial efforts in the Oklahoma Legislature this year failed in the shadows of about a half-dozen other proposals that met the same fate in the past decade.
Beginning in 2012, state legislators pushed the adoption of year-round daylight saving time with little success. Recent proposed solutions swung a different direction, favoring year-round adoption of standard time, but failed again.
House Bill 1117, introduced by Rep. Kevin West in 2019, and the two verbatim bills that followed this session, HB 2868 by Rep. Daniel Pae and HB 3878 by Rep. Denise Brewer, were never heard before a committee deadline.
“Overwhelmingly, people want to not have to change their clocks,” West told the Tulsa World. “Within that, you have some people who want to stay on standard time and some that would like to stay on daylight saving time.”
Year-round daylight saving time seems to boast the most benefits and popularity, but West said legally it’s not a likely option in Oklahoma.
States can opt out of daylight saving time, but to opt out of standard time and so enforce year-round daylight saving time, they must petition the federal government. Some have tried, such as Florida, but none has been approved, West said.
At the federal level, Sen. Marco Rubio is among members of Congress fighting for year-round daylight saving time. He first introduced the Sunshine Protection Act in March 2018 and said in a Friday editorial that his bill for the new session, “which has 12 bipartisan cosponsors, awaits action before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which has authority over the Uniform Time Act.”
‘Serious logistical problem’
What people often forget is that the United States has tried year-round daylight saving time before, West told the Tulsa World. President Richard Nixon mandated it during the energy crisis in the ’70s, and it was widely despised, West said. Intended to last almost 16 months, the emergency measure failed after eight months as dark mornings wore on the American people.
Tulsa resident Mark Plate, who has lived in the area for almost 30 years and works as a weather forecaster, said he would prefer having daylight saving time year-round but would opt to keep the current system over being stuck with standard time.
In standard time, he said, the sun would rise earlier in the morning, bringing the heat of the day much more quickly, and set early in the evening, affecting after-school activities and sports events.
Similarly, West said students were a primary reason the great daylight saving time experiment ended in 1975: Heading to school in the dark, several children were narrowly missed by cars — and some were hit — during that time.
West said he plans to introduce legislation again next year in hope of keeping the conversation alive, but Rep. Zack Taylor, House Rules Committee chair, said the issue is not as simple as it might seem.
If Oklahoma killed the time change and instead stuck to standard time or daylight saving time year-round, our clocks would differ from every border state, he explained.
Only two states in the country have either completely or mostly opted out of daylight saving time: Hawaii and Arizona.
“Being different than all of the states around us creates a serious logistical problem, especially for border towns,” Taylor said in a message to the Tulsa World. “Until there is a nationwide movement or at least a regional movement, I don’t think it’s a responsible policy to change.”
“A quick search of the Worldwide Web made it clear that Daylight Saving as we practice it in the United States began in World War I, World War II, in the early years of the American intervention in Vietnam, at the height of the energy crisis of the early 1970s, or during Ronald Reagan’s presidency.
“It was first proposed by a Pittsburgh industrialist, Woodrow Wilson, a man on a horse in London, a Manhattan socialite, Benjamin Franklin, one of the Caesars, or the anonymous makers of ancient Chinese water clocks.”
The idea of uniformly changing clocks to make efficient use of daylight was first formally proposed the year Oklahoma became a state, in 1907, by a British man named William Willett.
The United States established daylight saving time about a decade later, with the Standard Time Act in 1918, but the unpopular practice was repealed in 1919.
Year-round daylight saving time — “War Time” — was implemented during World War II, but afterward states and municipalities practiced whatever time construct they fancied, and a rash of confusion followed. The patchwork of time across the country caused the U.S. Naval Observatory to dub the world’s greatest superpower “the world’s worst timekeeper” by 1965, Downing wrote.
In response, the 1966 Uniform Time Act established a national daylight saving time period from late April to late October.
The daylight saving time most Americans know today, running from the second Sunday in March to the first Sunday in November, was implemented in 2007 under President George W. Bush’s Energy Policy Act.
But critics of the practice say lawmakers then didn’t know what researchers were beginning to uncover.
A Swedish study examining heart attacks in residents over the course of nearly 20 years found that occurrences significantly increased for the first three days after the spring forward into daylight saving time, whereas the fall back only saw an increase on the following day.
Drivers who miss between one and two hours of the recommended seven hours of sleep in a 24-hour period nearly double their risk for a crash, according to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
A Canadian study found that the number of car crashes recorded in the early 1990s increased by about 200 incidents immediately after the spring forward time change, but decreased by about 800 immediately following the fall back.
“Although one hour’s change may seem like a minor disruption in the cycle of sleep and wakefulness, measurable changes in sleep pattern persist for up to five days after each time shift,” researchers wrote.
On the other side of the argument, some experts have found that daylight saving could encourage more physical activity among children, who, instead of sleeping through sun in the morning, are playing through it in the evening.
“By shifting the physical activity mean of the entire population, the introduction of additional daylight saving measures could yield worthwhile public health benefits,” the study concluded.
Kelsy graduated Oklahoma State University with a degree in multimedia journalism and joined the Tulsa World in 2019. She covers breaking news and is passionate about people, social justice and law enforcement. Phone: (918) 581-8455
