When forecasters talk about severe weather season in Oklahoma, most people know they're talking about spring.
But is there a second severe weather season in the fall?
The short answer, according to experts: Sometimes.
"There is definitely a secondary peak in severe storm occurrence in the fall, though there typically is considerable year-to-year variability that makes identifying trends difficult," said Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations for the Storm Prediction Center in Norman.
The center issues tornado and severe thunderstorm watches for the entire country and also issues severe weather outlooks several times a day.
"I think there is something to this quote 'secondary' season even though it doesn’t pop out in the numbers," said Rick Smith, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norman.
"Anytime you have a transition between seasons ... the potential is there," he said.
According to the weather service's Oklahoma tornado statistics dating from 1950 to 2018, the highest number of tornadoes by far occur in April, May and June.
While the numbers vary each year, more tornadoes have occurred in September and October between 1950 and 2018 in Oklahoma than any other month except for March, April, May and June.
Last year, there were 12 tornadoes in October, nearly half as many as the highest month of 23 in May.
In 1998, there were 27 tornadoes in the state in October, the most of any month that year and the most ever recorded in that month.
But in many years, there have been no tornadoes in the state in September and/or October, according to the records.
Of the state's top 10 deadliest tornadoes, only one did not occur in April, May or June. That storm on Nov. 19, 1930, was rated an F4 and killed 23 people and injured 150, tearing through the Oklahoma City suburb of Bethany.
Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service in Tulsa, said an uptick in severe weather in the fall is due to the return of cold fronts moving through the region.
He also said the secondary fall severe weather season is more evident by looking at hail and wind damage events, rather than just tornadoes.
Smith said fall severe weather events have the same dynamics as spring severe weather.
"Some of the extremes may not be there, but all you need is four ingredients to come together," he said: Moisture, instability, lift and wind shear — a difference in wind speed or direction over a relatively short distance in the atmosphere.
"Our message is always, 'It doesn’t matter the the time of year. Storms don’t have a calendar, they don’t have a clock.'"
Piltz said the yearly difference of a severe to mild secondary severe weather season in the fall depends on global conditions, such as the El Nino Southern Oscillation and other factors.
"If (conditions) line up over your area, that makes the odds better," he said.
Last Monday, a severe weather outbreak resulted in at least two reports of tornadoes, and dozens of reports of hail and wind damage.
The outbreak included a tornado with a preliminary rating of EF1 that touched down near Seward in Logan County, the weather service in Norman said.
"I hope August is not an indication of what October might be," Smith said.
Meanwhile, with Hurricane Dorian forecast to slam the east coast of Florida within the coming days, September also marks the peak of hurricanes and tropical storms striking the U.S., according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
August and October rank second and third in the number of hurricanes and tropical storms hitting the U.S., respectively.
Smith said that such systems usually do not affect severe weather patterns in Oklahoma and the southcentral U.S., unless they move directly over the area.
"For it to have an appreciable impact on Oklahoma weather, it has to come over us," he said.
