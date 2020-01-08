A family that was attacked in Mexico, resulting in the death of a 13-year-old boy, was identified on Tuesday afternoon. They were from Oklahoma City
Simei Lopez, 13, was killed when his family was ambushed on Reynosa-Nuevo Laredo Road in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.
Simei was in Mexico visiting family along with his mother and father, Juanita and Oscar Lopez, and his 10-year-old brother, Abdiel.
Juanita Lopez, who was driving, was shot multiple times and was in critical condition at a Mexican hospital, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family. Abdiel, who was shot in both legs, was also in critical condition.