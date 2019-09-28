Brandon Ashline said he relied on the real estate experts who told him he wouldn’t need flood insurance when he purchased a home in the Town and Country neighborhood about two years ago.
After all, his home, built around 2000, had never flooded.
So when the Arkansas River flood waters began receding after reaching 42 inches inside his west Tulsa County home in late May, the only good option Ashline had was to seek disaster assistance from FEMA, knowing he would have to shoulder most of the financial burden for the rebuild.
A couple of blocks away, longtime Town and Country neighborhood resident Naomi Jones, who knows a thing or two about floods, was on her guard when the rain kept falling last May.
A survivor of the 1986 Tulsa County flood that brought four foot flood waters into her home, Jones was closely eyeing Arkansas River releases from the Lake Keystone dam this time as record amounts of water were released upstream.
“We had an inkling it was going to happen,” Jones recalled, referring to a flood. “We’d gotten a U-Haul the night before in case they said we had to go.”
The next day, May 23, Jones said she loaded what furniture she could fit in the U-Haul before leaving her home the same day.
“Water was already coming across the road when we drove out,” Jones recalled.
Both Ashline and Jones live in the 74063 ZIP code, which ranks No. 1 in FEMA relief grants to individuals affected by flooding, severe storms, tornadoes and strong straight-line winds in Oklahoma from May 7 through June 9.
Individuals like Ashline, Jones and other 74063 residents have received a combined $3 million in federal disaster assistance payments through Aug. 9, the most among any ZIP code in the major disaster designation zone, according to a Tulsa World analysis of FEMA claim data.
In all, disaster relief payments to individuals in the 74063 ZIP code through Aug. 9 accounted for about 1 in 5 dollars of the $14.4 million spent by FEMA in 27 counties designated to receive aid. Since providing the World the claim data, FEMA has since approved payment of an additional $700,000 in relief aid to individuals and households, according to the government agency’s website for this disaster.
The total does not include claims paid under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA has paid nearly $37 million in NFIP claims stemming from the spring storms in Oklahoma.
And while FEMA has processed individual assistance claims in all 27 of the counties designated to receive aid, five ZIP code regions account for the majority of the aid approved, the analysis shows.
Statewide, over 5,300 households have registered for federal assistance in the 27 eligible counties, according to a FEMA spokesperson. Those households generated about 11,400 claims through Aug. 9 ranging from rental assistance to home-repair grants.
Fewer than 1 in 3 of the 11,400-plus claims were approved, according to a World analysis of disaster payment data. FEMA breaks down a single household application for aid into categories, depending on the type of assistance requested. As a result, one household can have multiple requests, or claims, for assistance depending on the need.
FEMA doesn’t maintain statistics on typical approval rates, but a spokesperson said in an email that the rate here has been higher than other states.
FEMA housing assistance typically only covers costs to return a home to a safe and sanitary living space or functional condition. Damage that leaves a home as still habitable and safe to live in is not typically reimbursable by FEMA.
FEMA processed 518 claims in the 74063 ZIP code, with about 81% of those for single-family structures.
Mobile homes made up the bulk of the remaining claims in the 74063 ZIP code.
In all, FEMA approved about $2.28 million for home repairs in the 74063 ZIP code.
Other aid provided by FEMA in the 74063 ZIP code included rental assistance, $433,619, and replacement of personal property, $281,485.
Aid totals by county
Tulsa County applicants received the most funds, $4.2 million, when looking at the aid payments by the county of the applicant.
Muskogee County, with $3.9 million in individual disaster assistance approved, received the second most funding from the storms.
Osage, Wagoner and Sequoyah counties round out the top five counties, ranked by total FEMA aid provided to individuals with $967,845, $776,428 and $746,259 the respective amounts approved.
The least FEMA individual assistance aid was in Pottawatomie County, where 12 of 114 claims were approved totaling $10,331, most for home repairs, were approved.
Real property claims
The disaster resulted in $21.4 million in total claims statewide for real property damage, which includes drywall, floor covering, interior door replacement and the entire rebuilding of a residence.
Drywall replacement topped the list of types of real property damage claimed, with $6.4 million estimated to be lost by FEMA applicants. Not all real property claims were paid by FEMA. Some were rejected due to the property having flood insurance.
Personal property claims: Over half of the $2.4 million in personal property damage claims came from five loss types.
Refrigerator damage claims accounted for 15% or $367,000 in losses, the No. 1 property type claimed as damaged.
Washers and dryers damage claims each accounted for 11% of the total personal property claims. Oven ranges and bed round out the top five loss types, accounting for 11% and 10% respectively.
Lesser amounts were spent on the following items that were lost due to flooding: toys, $9,750; heating fuel, $4,835; cribs, $2,130; coal/pellets, $490.
Other claim typesFEMA fielded 466 claims for individual assistance with medical bills related to the storm. All but two, one for $761 and the other for $34,900, were rejected by FEMA.
Likewise, FEMA rejected all 60 claims for dental aid related to the disaster.
FEMA has paid six of seven claims for funeral expenses totaling $31,035 linked to the storm. The seventh claim was pending approval at the time the data was provided to the World.
Both Jones and Ashline said they received grant aid from FEMA.
Jones said FEMA granted her “some money,” knowing the bulk of the rebuilding funds would have to come from her flood insurance.
However, nearly four months after evacuating her home, Jones was still living in a travel trailer she purchased so she could be on site during the reconstruction.
Ashline, meanwhile, who didn’t have flood insurance, said he has been back in his home since early September after receiving $20,000 from FEMA to go toward rebuilding his home. He estimates he has spent about $40,000 of his own money on the rebuilding effort.
Ashline said he sympathizes with residents with flood insurance who have experienced delays in receiving their settlement checks.
“It’s the people with insurance who are getting screwed,” Ashline said.
Jones said her experience dealing with the flood insurance program has not been positive.
“I was glad I had insurance, but I feel like the people who didn’t have insurance, they got to go on and get things done, but we had to wait until the insurance could decide what they could pay,” Jones said. “I know they had a lot of claims, but it seems like it took a terribly long time to get any money at all.”
“When we flooded in ‘86, ... we were back in in six weeks time, but this time it’s been over three months and it will be another two months before we are back in,” Jones said.
The timing on receiving a check from the National Flood Insurance program depends on how quickly the insured completes a three-step process, the FEMA spokesperson said.
Once the three steps are complete, a claim payment should be received within 30 to 45 days; however, a major flooding event such as experienced here could cause claims longer to be processed.
Ashline, meanwhile, said he was disappointed when FEMA rejected his request for assistance to repair his detached garage, which flooded.
“So if it (the garage) was attached, they would replace the Sheetrock, the siding, the insulation,” Ashline said.
FEMA regulations only permit for grant aid to main living structures, Ashline said. Detached garages are not covered.
Ashline said FEMA told him grant aid only covered the basics.
“Just the basic, what’s it going to take to get you livable in the house,” Ashline recalled.