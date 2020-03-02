A sixth Oklahoma patient is being tested for COVID-19 amid a global coronavirus outbreak that’s killed six Americans so far.
Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, said federal medical privacy regulations prevented him from commenting on whether any Tulsa County residents have been tested for the virus.
But he expects it eventually will reach Oklahoma.
“I definitely feel that at some point Oklahoma and Tulsa are probably going to see (the new) coronavirus,” he said. “This virus is so new we don’t know how it is going to play out.
“We don’t know if it’s like the flu, if it’s going to be seasonal and burn out when the temperatures warm up. We don’t know if it will be year-round.”
Coronaviruses cause respiratory infections ranging from a common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to the World Health Organization.
The disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was not known before it began to appear in Wuhan, China, late last year, according to WHO.
Symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.
More than 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Washington on Monday afternoon announced four more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the U.S. death toll to six.
Oklahoma continues to send its samples to the CDC for testing, but Dart said the agency announced Monday morning that it would be sending test kits to states.
His hope is that they arrive at the state Public Health Laboratory in Oklahoma City by end of the week but said there is no way to know.
“They are prioritizing states where there are definite cases first,” Dart said. “So we are not sure when, in Oklahoma, we’ll get ours or, really, the number we’re going to get.”
Protocols are in place to isolate people being tested for COVID-19, Dart said.
The CDC has asked local health care organizations to monitor people who have traveled to countries where there are confirmed cases of the virus, Dart said, and those people are being told to self-isolate by staying home.
Patients who have seen a doctor and are being tested for the virus are “either hospitalized in a separate facility or sent home and quarantined there,” Dart said.
The best ways for people to protect themselves, he said, are to wash their hands thoroughly and to cover their coughs and sneezes.
China - 2,912 deaths among 80,026 cases
A worker checks the luggage of an evacuee from Wuhan, China.
The Chinese government has imposed lockdowns on more than half a billion people. Citizens receive compensation for reporting those who break quarantine rules.
Neighborhood volunteers across the country have been tasked with screening entrants for high temperatures. Many residential compounds are patrolled. In many cities,
only one member of a household can leave once every two days to buy groceries. Digital tools are being used that require travelers to provide their names, phone numbers and travel history before they may disembark from trains or planes.
Arek Rataj/Associated Press
Iran - 1,501 cases, 66 deaths
A worker disinfects a public bus in Tehran on Feb. 26, 2020. Iran says it is preparing to mobilize 300,000 soldiers and volunteers to confront the virus.
Experts worry Iran's percentage of deaths to infections, now around 4.4%, is much higher than other countries, suggesting the number of infections in Iran may be much higher than current figures show.
A member of a council that advises Iran's supreme leader died Monday after falling sick from the new coronavirus. Iran has closed schools and universities to stop the spread of the virus, major Shiite shrines have remained open despite civilian authorities calling for them to be closed. The holy cities of Mashhad and Qom in particular, both home to shrines, have been hard-hit by the virus. Shiites often touch and kiss shrines as a sign of their faith. Authorities have been cleaning the shrines with disinfectants.
Officials have banned hookah from cafes. President Hassan Rouhani has said no cities would be quarantined.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
South Korea - 4,335 cases, 26 deaths
The stadium's seats sit empty during a Korean Basketball League match in Incheon, South Korea, on Feb. 26, 2020. The basketball game was held without spectators as a precaution against COVID-19.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines.
Joint military drills planned with American troops were called off due to concerns about the outbreak that has infected soldiers in both countries’ armed forces, put many troops in quarantine and closed base facilities. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
South Korea said it would keep its schools closed longer than previously announced, with a planned reopening of March 9 delayed another two weeks to March 23. And the leader of a church that’s blamed for being the source of the country’s largest cluster of infections bowed in apology.
“We also did our best but weren’t able to contain it fully,” said Lee Man-hee, the 88-year-old leader of the Shincheonji church.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
South Korea's government has fought prohibitions seeking to keep its citizens out of 40 countries, calling them excessive and unnecessary.
Yun Tai-hyun/Associated Press
Italy - 1,694 cases, 34 deaths
A couple wearing face masks stroll outside St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Feb. 27. In Italy, several
northern towns are on army-guarded lockdowns. Delta and American Airlines have both suspended flights to Italy’s financial capital of Milan.
Many countries have issued travel warnings for the 11 Italian towns that have been on lockdown since the virus exploded there on Feb. 21.
Lombardy, which includes Milan, accounts for over half of the cases; Veneto and Emilia-Romagna have 15% and 17%, respectively. All three regions have closed schools for at least another week. In Veneto and Lombardy, closures also have hit museums, theaters, cinemas and most public offices; many companies have permitted office workers to telecommute.
Health officials in northern Italy sought to bring doctors out of retirement and to accelerate nursing students' graduations to help an overwhelmed public health system. The Italian national health system has been overwhelmed with distribution problems slowing the delivery of masks and protective gear for medical personnel in the hard-hit areas.
Gregorio Borgia/Associated Press
Japan - 961 cases, 12 deaths
A shrine maiden wears a mask while working in a booth at Enoshima Shrine in Fujisawa, Japan, on Feb. 27, 2020.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
called for schools across the country to close for weeks, affecting 12.8 million students.
Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea will be closed from Saturday to March 15. Japan's professional baseball league says it will play its 72 remaining preseason games in empty stadiums. A
female patient recently tested positive for COVID-19 a second time despite being discharged from a hospital after contracting the virus previously.
The total cases includes 705 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
United States: 80 cases, 6 deaths
National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks at a hearing with President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Feb. 29.
State and local authorities stepped up testing for the illness as the number of new cases grew nationwide, with new infections announced in California, Florida, Illinois, Rhode Island, New York and Washington state.
Last month, the CDC said it had developed a test kit that could be sent to state and big city public health labs, so they could broaden testing to more people. Early this month, the agency got authorization to begin distribution of the kit to government public health labs in the 50 states and some cities and counties.
Pence, named by the president to be the point-person overseeing the government's response, said more than 15,000 virus testing kits had been released over the weekend, with
Oklahoma set to receive the kits as soon as next week.
As infections in Italy rose 50% Sunday, the U.S. government issued its strongest travel warning yet, advising Americans against any travel to two regions in northern Italy.
On Monday, the state of Washington announced four more COVID-19 fatalities.
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press
Hong Kong - 98 cases, 2 deaths
Hong Kong has evacuated its residents from the Wuhan area of China, and a rugby championship event in Hong Kong has been postponed.
Ng Han Guan/Associated Press
Singapore - 106 cases
Visitors pass through a thermal scanner as they arrive the Singapore Air Show on Feb. 11, 2020.
Church services in Singapore have been broadcast online to keep people from crowded sanctuaries.
Danial Hakim/Associated Press
France - 130 cases, 2 deaths
Medical staff prepare to perform an extraction of a Covid-19 sample at the Mediterranean institute of infection of La Timone hospital in Marseille, southern France, Thursday Feb. 27, 2020.
France saw case totals suddenly jump to 38, prompting authorities to test a raft of people, limit some public activities and try to determine the source of the latest infections. Most are concentrated in the Oise region north of Paris, where a teacher with the virus died this week and where the source of the outbreak is unknown.
The Mona Lisa, accustomed to droves of staring tourists, is hanging in a vacant room: The Louvre, the world’s most popular museum, remained closed as its 2,300 workers expressed fears the site’s international appeal could make it a prime target.
Daniel Cole/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 35 cases, 1 death
After more than 10 new coronavirus patients were identified in England, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a laboratory at the Public Health England National Infection Service in Colindale, north London on March 1.
Henry Nicholls/Associated Press
Australia - 24 cases, 1 death
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are pictured Feb. 28, 2020, in Sydney.
“Just about everywhere, the cases are rising quite quickly in a number of countries,” said Ian Mackey, who studies viruses at the University of Queensland in Australia.
Bianca De Marchi/Associated Press
Thailand - 43 cases, 1 death
A mascot of the Bangkok Mass Transit System stands wearing a face mask during a campaign to wear masks and wash hands at the skytrain station in Bangkok. The coronavirus outbreak in China has thrown Thailand’s and other Asian countries’ travel industry into chaos, threatening billions in losses as millions of would-be travelers are staying home.
Sakchai Lalit/Associated Press
Philippines - 3 cases, 1 death
Catholic nuns sprinkle ash on the heads of masked devotees during Ash Wednesday rites Feb. 26, 2020, in Paranaque, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines has recommended sprinkling ash on the head of devotees instead of using it to mark foreheads with a cross to avoid physical contact and fight the spread of the new coronavirus in the Lenten period in places of worship.
Aaron Favila/Associated Press
Taiwan - 41 cases, 1 death
People wear face masks and use hand sanitizer to protect against the spread of the new coronavirus as they visit the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Chiang Ying-ying/Associated Press
Spain - 71 cases
Police officers stand in front of the H10 Costa Adeje Palace hotel in Tenerife, Spain, on Feb. 26, 2020. Spanish officials say a tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and Spanish news media says some 1,000 tourists staying at the complex are not allowed to leave.
Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - no reported deaths
Shiite pilgrims wear masks outside the shrine of Imam Ali in Najaf, Iraq. Iraq had closed its border with Iran to Iranian nationals, but apparently Iraqis can still cross the boundary.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
The United Arab Emirates has cancelled all flights to Iran, as have other Gulf countries. It has also limited flights in China to just Beijing.
Anmar Khalil/Associated Press
Latin America - no reported deaths
Peru has put specialists on round-the-clock shifts at its biggest airport, Argentina took the temperature of some new arrivals, and El Salvador added bans for travelers from Italy and South Korea. Colombia officials reminded residents they could be jailed for up to eight years if they violate containment measures.
Juan Karita/AP file
Russia - 5 cases
Medical workers prepare to check passengers arriving from Beijing at the Yaroslavsky railway station in Moscow.
Russia's government has been monitoring public transit amid the COVID-19 spread. Chinese Nationals were temporarily banned from traveling to Russia as flights to China were grounded.
Pavel Gwldolovkin/Associated Press
Israel - 10 cases
South Korean tourists were sent home from Israel amid the spread of COVID-19. The Israeli government discouraged travel to Italy and instituted self-isolation for Israelis returning from "certain countries." Flights to and from China were grounded.
Ariel Schalit/Associated Press
