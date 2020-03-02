A sixth Oklahoma patient is being tested for COVID-19 amid a global coronavirus outbreak that’s killed six Americans so far.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, test results are pending for two people being evaluated for COVID-19. Four Oklahomans whose illnesses were evaluated tested negative for the virus.

Dr. Bruce Dart, director of the Tulsa Health Department, said federal medical privacy regulations prevented him from commenting on whether any Tulsa County residents have been tested for the virus.

But he expects it eventually will reach Oklahoma.

“I definitely feel that at some point Oklahoma and Tulsa are probably going to see (the new) coronavirus,” he said. “This virus is so new we don’t know how it is going to play out.

“We don’t know if it’s like the flu, if it’s going to be seasonal and burn out when the temperatures warm up. We don’t know if it will be year-round.”

Coronaviruses cause respiratory infections ranging from a common cold to severe acute respiratory syndrome, according to the World Health Organization.

The disease caused by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was not known before it began to appear in Wuhan, China, late last year, according to WHO.

Symptoms are similar to the flu, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

More than 3,000 people have died from the coronavirus worldwide, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state of Washington on Monday afternoon announced four more COVID-19 fatalities, bringing the U.S. death toll to six.

Oklahoma continues to send its samples to the CDC for testing, but Dart said the agency announced Monday morning that it would be sending test kits to states.

His hope is that they arrive at the state Public Health Laboratory in Oklahoma City by end of the week but said there is no way to know.

“They are prioritizing states where there are definite cases first,” Dart said. “So we are not sure when, in Oklahoma, we’ll get ours or, really, the number we’re going to get.”

Protocols are in place to isolate people being tested for COVID-19, Dart said.

The CDC has asked local health care organizations to monitor people who have traveled to countries where there are confirmed cases of the virus, Dart said, and those people are being told to self-isolate by staying home.

Patients who have seen a doctor and are being tested for the virus are “either hospitalized in a separate facility or sent home and quarantined there,” Dart said.

The best ways for people to protect themselves, he said, are to wash their hands thoroughly and to cover their coughs and sneezes.

The outbreak has affected Italy significantly; several northern cities have been locked down and 34 people there have died after contracting COVID-19. Because the CDC has discouraged travel to the country, the University of Oklahoma on Monday responded by shuttering its programs in Italy.

“This includes OU Arezzo and all other Italy study abroad programs. Students are strongly encouraged to return to the U.S. as soon as arrangements can be made. Ideally, students will arrange to fly out by no later than Friday, March 6, to their respective home base,” an OU news release states.

