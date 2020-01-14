SHAWNEE — St. Gregory’s Abbey has become known for the honey produced from its beehives and fresh eggs from a flock of free-range hens housed on the monastery’s grounds.
Soon, visitors will be able to purchase other items at the abbey including soaps and lotions, candles, granola, breakfast cookies and a spicy condiment fittingly called Monk Sauce. Those things will be for sale at the new Monk’s Marketplace, which will open Wednesday at 1900 W. MacArthur in Shawnee.
Abbot Lawrence Stasyszen said Monk's Marketplace is part of the abbey's long-term vision to cultivate ventures that raise awareness about the monastery and potentially become streams of income for the monks whose ministry is based there.
Stasyszen said St. Gregory's is following the tradition of monasteries around the world that make and sell all sorts of foods and goods. The new shop will feature more than a few items made by other religious orders in addition to the abbey's honey, eggs, jam and jellies.