One of the Webbers Falls Volunteer Fire Department’s buildings, along with equipment used for fires and water rescues, was destroyed by fire this week.
The fire began at the station, located on Oklahoma 100 about a half-mile from the Arkansas River, about 1 p.m. Wednesday. Muskogee County District 2 Commissioner Stephen Wright said the department lost two brush fire trucks, two rescue boats, bunker gear and other emergency response equipment.
The affected building was the department’s main building. It housed a kitchen, office, bunker room, gym and training room. Another departmental building that houses three rigs — two pumper trucks and a rescue truck — survived, Webbers Falls Fire Chief Shawn Smith said. The buildings were not occupied at the time of the fire.
Smith and some of his firefighters were in Norman for severe weather training at the time. The building was engulfed in flames when they were notified, he said.
“At this point, it’s on the ground, a complete loss,” he said of the building.
The loss is estimated at $300,000. Wright pointed out that the preliminary estimate may need to be revised, and he described the damage as a “pretty large loss.”
The department is volunteer and serves areas in and around Webbers Falls. Crews from Vian, Gore, Porum and Warner responded Wednesday to help Webbers Falls volunteer firefighters stifle the fire, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.
Officials with the Eastern Oklahoma Development District were helping the department find replacement equipment. Area fire departments have donated or loaned gear and equipment, including two brush fire trucks, to the Webbers Falls Fire Department.
Smith said his department is “100% operational with a lot of help.”
The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.