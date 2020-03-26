First-time unemployment claims in Oklahoma jumped over 800% to record levels last week, direct evidence of the toll business closures and other restrictions have taken on the economy as officials try to minimize the spread of coronavirus.
A U.S. Department of Labor report indicated 17,720 initial claims were filed last week in Oklahoma, up from 1,836 that were filed the prior week.
Nationwide, 3.2 million initial claims were filed.
The prior weekly record in Oklahoma was 9,778 initial claims in January 1991.
In its report Thursday, the Labor Department said 3.283 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, up from 282,000 during the previous week. Yet many people who have lost jobs in recent weeks have been unable to file for unemployment aid because state websites and phone systems have been overwhelmed by a crush of applicants and have frozen up.
That logjam suggests that Thursday's report actually understates the magnitude of job cuts last week. So does the fact that workers who are not on company payrolls — gig workers, free-lancers, the self-employed — aren't currently eligible for unemployment benefits even though in many cases they're no longer able to earn money.
With layoffs surging, a significant expansion of unemployment benefits for the millions who will lose jobs as a result of the coronavirus outbreak was included in an economic relief bill nearing final approval in Congress. One provision in the bill would provide an extra $600 a week on top of the unemployment aid that states provide. Another would extend 13 additional weeks of benefits beyond the six months of jobless aid that most states offer.
The Associated Press contributed to this story, which will be updated.
Curtis is a member of the Projects Team with an emphasis on database analysis. He also covers federal court news, maintains the Tulsa World database page and develops online interactive graphics. Phone: 918-581-8471
