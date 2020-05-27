A fisherman's body was recovered in Nowata County on Saturday following an overnight search, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Ronald Baker, 83, of Chelsea was reported to be overdue from a fishing trip on Friday about 8 p.m., and his truck and boat trailer were found at the Big Creek boat ramp at the upper end of Oologah Lake, troopers reported.
A life jacket and gas tank from Baker's boat was found about half a mile downstream at the mouth of the Verdigris River, and his body was recovered about 8 a.m. Saturday about half a mile downstream from there, the report states.
Baker was not wearing a personal flotation device, troopers reported.