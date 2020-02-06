State officials recorded another flu death in the past week, bringing the statewide total to 23 confirmed deaths.
The victim was in Oklahoma County and in the 50 to 64 age group, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health data.
An additional 239 patients were also hospitalized for flu-related symptoms in the last reporting week. Since the start of the flu season in September, 1,431 people have been hospitalized because of the virus.
Influenza spreads annually, usually between October and May, through coughing, sneezing and close contact.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days, and the Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.
Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours before leaving home again.
The public can cover coughs and sneezes with tissues and wash hands often to prevent the spread of the flu.