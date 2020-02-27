Ten people in Tulsa County have died from the flu since the season began in early September.
A total of 45 deaths from the flu have been recorded in Oklahoma during the flu 2019-20 flu season, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health records.
More than 300 new hospitalizations were reported last week, totaling 2001 for the season. There have been 576 hospitalizations from the flu in Tulsa County.
Deaths from influenza have primarily occurred in the 50 to 64 and 65 and older age groups. One child under 17 and one toddler have died from the flu this season.
Influenza spreads annually, usually between October and May, through coughing, sneezing and close contact.
The flu strikes suddenly and can last several days, and the Health Department recommends the flu vaccine as the No. 1 defense against contracting the virus or lessening its symptoms. Symptoms vary by age but can include:
• Fever/chills
• Sore throat, cough
• Muscle aches, fatigue
• Headache, runny or stuffy nose
Symptoms can develop into more complex complications, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, or sinus and ear infections, and adversely affect those already suffering from a medical condition like heart or lung disease.
Officials urge those experiencing symptoms to consult with a primary care provider as soon as possible.
Prescribed antiviral drugs are more effective when initiated within 48 hours of noticing symptoms and could also be a prevention measure for especially vulnerable populations recently exposed to the flu.
The OSDH recommends patients be free of fever for at least 24 hours before leaving home again.
The public can cover coughs and sneezes with tissues and wash hands often to prevent the spread of the flu.