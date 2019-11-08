Forecasters say Thursday’s rains will give way to a few days of relatively warm temperatures, but Veterans Day will likely bring a cold snap.
Tulsa was in the top three highest 24-hour rainfall accumulation totals in the state Thursday morning, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
As of 9 a.m., the readings were:
• Inola, 3.19 inches
• Mt. Herman, 3.17
• Tulsa, 3.04
• Cloudy, 2.92
• Jay, 2.57
• Oilton, 2.51
Dry weather with clear, sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s and 60s will prevail Friday and Saturday, but the next strong cold front should arrive late Sunday, according to a hazardous weather outlook.
A chance for wintry weather, primarily across northeast Oklahoma and far northwest Arkansas, is forecast for Monday, but forecasters don’t expect any heavy accumulations.
Temperatures will be unseasonably cold early next week — highs predicted are in the 30s — with potential for near record low temperatures by Tuesday morning, the outlook states.
So far in November, the first day of the month has proven to be the coldest, reaching a low of 30 degrees, according to past temperature data compiled by National Weather Service Tulsa.