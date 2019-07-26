NORMAN — The former state lawmaker who fatally shot himself last month was heavily intoxicated at the time, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday.
Jonathan Nichols, 53, died in his home the evening of June 5 from a contact gunshot wound to the chest. The pathologist who did the autopsy reported the manner of death as a suicide.
A laboratory analysis of the concentration of alcohol in Nichols’ blood found it to be 0.23, according to the autopsy report.
Police investigated the shooting as a possible homicide for a time because of the circumstances, court records show.