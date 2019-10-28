Former State Sen. Roger Ballenger of Okmulgee has died, his family confirmed Monday.
Services for Ballenger, 69, are scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church Okmulgee.
“My father in-law always challenged me to work hard, be fair and take care of my family and community,” said Ballenger’s son-in-law, state Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee. “Never be afraid to try new things, take risks and always listen to what people are telling you. Never forget where you came from and never look down on anyone.”
Ballenger, a Democrat, served two terms in the Senate, from 2007 to 2015. He had previously been an Okmulgee County commissioner for 16 years and was Okmulgee’s city manager at the time of his death. He also served on the Okmulgee City Council and was a Navy veteran.
“Roger was a statesman in every sense of the word and loved spending his time with family,” said Fetgatter.
“We (the family) talked today about how when he got to Heaven he immediately started looking for a committee or some other way to serve.”
Ballenger was born and lived virtually his entire life in Okmulgee, except for his time in the Navy. He was an electrician by trade and also operated a cattle ranch.
“I loved him and will miss him but value all of the life lessons he gave me,” said Fetgatter.
Ballenger is survived by his wife, Cimone, daughter, Kim and husband Scott Fetgatter, son Clay Ballenger and wife Jami, stepdaughter Lindsay and husband Brian Nelson, and five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.