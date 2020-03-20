Four more people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma for complications stemming from COVID-19.
The number of hospitalizations doubled Thursday to Friday to eight cases, according to Oklahoma State Department of Health records.
There have been a total of 51 confirmed cases of the disease as of Friday in Oklahoma, two of which are considered out of state. That is up from 46 confirmed cases from the previous day.
Nearly 400 people remain under investigation for the disease, and more than 500 people have tested negative for the disease.
State epidemiologists said that, as of Wednesday morning, the Oklahoma State Department of Health had about 300 test kits and 200 specimens for testing.
State officials said in a Friday news release that Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma "that will allow for increased testing capacity." On Thursday, 300 testing kits were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion, the release states.
“The Oklahoma State Department of Health appreciates the strengthened partnership with DLO to send COVID-19 test kits to its facilities in Dallas for rapid results,” Commissioner of Health Gary Cox said in a news release. “The state is committed to expanding testing and result capacity by building out more public-private partnerships here at home and across the United States. Thanks to action taken at the federal level, we are expecting more supplies to come online in the coming days to support our efforts."