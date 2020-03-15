Corona Virus

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announcing that Tulsa County has its first case of the new coronavirus in Tulsa, on Friday.

STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World

Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency Sunday evening following notification of an eighth case of coronavirus.

The announcement came hours after the Oklahoma State Department of Health cited seven cases, with three new confirmed in Tulsa, Cleveland and Payne counties.The eighth case is in Kay County.

“This emergency declaration allows us to continue to be proactive in our response to the spread of COVID-19,” Stitt said in a news release. “I want to encourage all Oklahomans to remain calm and make wise choices based on your health and risk level. Pay attention to how you are feeling and stay home if you are sick.”

The executive order, in effect for the next 30 days, launches a State Emergency Operations Plan and encourages state agencies to establish work-from-home policies for employees, the Oklahoman reported.

The Kay County case was tested Sunday in a private lab.

OSDH also announced Sunday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer confirm cases that are presumed positive.

“All positive cases reported in the Oklahoma State Department of Health public health laboratory will stand as confirmed,” the release read.

Tulsa County leads the state with three positive patients, according to OSDH data updated Sunday, and Oklahoma, Payne, Jackson, Cleveland and Kay counties each have one.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt declared a state of emergency after Cleveland County’s case, located in metropolitan Oklahoma City, showed evidence of local spread. The declaration includes revocation of event permits issued by the city through mid-April, postponement or cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 people at city facilities, a mandate of personal distance on public transit and the cessation of water cutoffs.

Oklahoma State University, in Payne County’s seat of Stillwater, said Sunday the positive patient in the area was not affiliated with the university’s campus community. Stillwater declared a state of emergency Sunday following news of a confirmed COVID-19 case.

So far, the 18-49 and 50-64 age groups have three patients in each, and one patient is 65 or older, according to OSDH data current as of Sunday. The age group in which the Kay County patient belongs was not released Sunday evening.

For each case, county health officials are working to identify close contacts and any further need for testing, according to the release.

“We continue to work with health care providers and are testing individuals who are recommended for testing by a provider,” the release states.

OSDH, as well as city of Tulsa and Tulsa County health officials, will hold a news conference at noon Monday to update the public on the state of the virus locally.

At least one person in Tulsa County has recovered from the disease, the Tulsa Health Department announced Thursday, and as of 11 a.m. Sunday, 118 tests in the state have returned negative. Twelve more were pending results.

The COVID-19 hotline is 877-215-8336.

