Gov. Kevin Stitt said Wednesday in a news conference that some businesses may reopen Friday in Oklahoma, with more industries slated to reopen May 1.

"What we do in the month of April will greatly determine how fast we get back to work," Stitt said.

The White House guidelines have four main 'gates' to reopen the Oklahoma economy, Stitt said. One gate is treating all patients in hospitals; the peak was March 30 and has been trending down in April, he said. 

Gate number two is a downward trajectory of new cases, which in Oklahoma continue to decline, Stitt said. The seven-day rolling average has continued to decline even amid expanded testing, he added.

"We will use data to make decisions on when and how to reopen responsibly," Stitt said.

Starting Friday, personal care businesses can open for appointments only if they adhere to strict sanitation protocols: hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, pet groomers. Social distancing will be maintained at those businesses, Stitt said.

Starting May 1, businesses statewide including restaurants, movie theaters, sporting venues, gyms and places of worship may reopen with strict adherence to sanitation protocols, Stitt said. 

"The data says we can do a measured roll-out at this point," he said.

The governor spoke about the metrics required for subsequent phases of reopening. He said the guidance continues to be social distancing and wearing masks in public.

Also starting Friday, any surgical procedure for conditions that are not life-threatening can be performed in Oklahoma.

All minor medical procedures and non-emergency dental procedures such as outpatient surgeries or procedures for non-life-threatening illnesses may resume May 1.

State secretary of science and innovation Kayse Shrum said officials have been in communications with the White House regarding accuracy of data on Oklahoma. According to reporting on the White House model for reopening, Oklahoma's safe-reopening date would be closer to June 8.

Officials with Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, whose model is frequently used by the White House, cautioned against heavy reliance on its data.

"If I were a governor of a state, I would certainly not make a decision based just on our model," IHME Director Christopher Murray said in a virtual news conference last week.

Incidence rate and hospitalizations are the pertinent data being evaluated in Oklahoma, where both are trending downward, secretary of health Jerome Loughridge said.

A total of 170 deaths have been reported in the state from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Health officials reported 87 more positive cases, totaling 2,894 for Oklahoma.

The full news conference can be watched here or facebook.com/govstitt.

