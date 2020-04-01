Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday extended his COVID-19 executive order to all 77 counties in the state through April 30.

"These next few weeks are going to be very critical for slowing the spread in Oklahoma," he said.

He said modeling indicates that COVID-19 spread in the state could peak in late April.

However, he said more testing is done, officials will have a better handle on the data and modeling.

"This is like hurricane forecasting. The further out the hurricane is, you have that cone of uncertainty. As we get more data, that cone of uncertainty will become more in focus."

He said the state anticipates a need for 4,000 to 6,800 hospital beds, and currently has enough ventilators for an April peak.

He stressed the need for people to adhere to social distancing and remain at home except for essential errands, such as buying food or medicine.

"The grocery store is not the place for family outings," he said.

"I realize that many Oklahomans are anxious and fearful," he said.

"Most of us are just not sure when life is going to get back to normal. We need everyone pulling on the oars together so we can get back to normal as soon as possible."

Stitt's order includes closure of all non-essential businesses and prohibits gatherings of 10 or more people.

Tulsa Health Department's modeling of COVID-19 spread in the community indicates that between 75,000 people, the optimistic model, and up to 350,000 people, the pessimistic model, will be infected in the coming months, local officials said Tuesday.

State health officials earlier Wednesday announced 154 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 719 reported so far across Oklahoma and 30 deaths since March 19.

Dr. Dennis Blankenship, senior associate dean of academic affairs at the OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Tulsa, on Monday said it would be a “reasonable time frame” to expect by the third week in April that Oklahoma hospitals would either be overwhelmed or approaching that point.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health is tracking numbers daily in hospitals and clinics across the state. On Monday, 3,815 beds (47%) were available in intensive care, medical-surgery, operating rooms, pediatric and pediatric intensive care, along with 500 “negative flow” rooms (57%)  designed to isolate patients. 

State health officials announced that testing sites (no appointment necessary) are open through Friday in Woodward, Altus and Lawton. Patients must be at least 18 with a fever over 100.4 and cannot have been within 6 feet of someone who has tested positive in past 14 days.

