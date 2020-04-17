Gov. Kevin Stitt hopes to begin a “methodical” reopening the state on May 1, he said Friday morning on a Tulsa radio show.
“We’re going to make data-driven decisions based on what’s right for Oklahomans,” the governor said on KRMG.
Stitt said he participated Thursday in a call with other governors where President Donald Trump rolled out his guidelines for states to reopen their economies. The president’s plan reportedly calls for a “phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in states that have locked down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We like kind of a phased-in approach,” Stitt said, stressing the effort would come in a “statewide manner” that would react to hotspots.
The governor said he has been talking with mayors around the state about the need for a statewide approach. In particular, he said, he’s talked personally to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.
“I think the three of us are on the same page,” he said.
Stitt and state health officials will make decisions on reopening areas of the economy based on available data. The governor noted the state has 80 coronavirus testing sites and can do 1,000 tests a day.
“I feel really confident with our testing,” he said.
Stitt noted the virus was hitting the 65-and-older age group particularly hard. But social distancing and other efforts have helped the state to have “a really flat curve” in recent weeks,” he said.
“Oklahomans are doing a fantastic job,” the governor said.
Stitt and his Governor’s Solution Task Force will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m. Friday.
United States: 671,425 cases, 33,286 deaths
President Trump speaks April 6 in the White House briefing room. He ordered U.S. funding to the World Health Organization to stop, indicating the desire for an investigation into the mishandled pandemic.
Trump on April 16 announced new guidelines for states to restore normal activity, easing restrictions in areas with low transmission of the coronavirus while holding the line in harder-hit locations. Certain criteria must be met, including a downward trajectory of documented COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period and a robust testing program in place for at-risk health care workers.
For states and regions that satisfy the criteria for a “phase one” opening, the guidelines recommend that vulnerable individuals should continue to shelter in place. Others who go out should avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in places that don’t provide appropriate physical distancing. It’s recommended that bars remain closed, but theaters, sporting venues and churches can open “under strict physical distancing protocols.”
Italy - 168,941 cases, 22,170 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy is pushing to relaunch manufacturing on May 4, the day the national lockdown is set to lift.
In Veneto, one of the country's most infected regions, officials are loosing some restrictions on movement, expanding the 200-meters-from-home radius for physical fitness and allowing open-air markets.
Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Spain - 184,948 cases, 19,315 deaths
Health workers cry during a memorial for their COVID-19 infected co-worker, a nurse at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on April 10, 2020.
Spain’s government is allowing workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. The country on April 13 reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks. Retail stores and services remain closed, and office workers are strongly encouraged to keep working from home. A prohibition on people leaving home for anything other than groceries and medicine will remain for at least two weeks under the state of emergency.
On April 17 Spanish leaders ordered the country’s 17 autonomous regions to unify the criteria on counting the dead, who previously were not tested for COVID-19.
France - 147,101 cases, 17,941 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
United Kingdom - 104,155 cases, 13,759 deaths
A deserted Regent Street on April 14 shows lockdown life in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the
first major world leader to test positive for the virus and left the hospital April 12. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. A lockdown was imposed March 23 and on April 16 was extended for at least three more weeks.
Britain’s official death toll has come under increasing scrutiny because it does not include any deaths at home or in nursing homes.
Iran - 77,995 cases, 4,869 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Authorities announced April 7 they would expand testing to asymptomatic people, but didn't say how many test kits they have available or provide other details. Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that with active screening of such cases, there are expectations the virus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, can be brought under control by mid-May.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
China - 83,760 cases, 4,632 deaths
A farewell ceremony is held April 15 for the last group of medical workers who came from outside Wuhan to help the city during the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan.
China acknowledged April 17 that the coronavirus death toll for
Wuhan was 50% higher than previously reported. The reasons listed: deaths of people at home, mistaken reporting by medical staff and fatal cases at a few medical institutions that weren’t linked to the epidemic information network.
World Health Organization has supported the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, though the move has drawn much criticism.
Schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Germany - 138,135 cases, 4,093 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbor.
Central and South America - 3,635 deaths
A mural in Bogota, Colombia, is pictured April 13 during a government-ordered lockdown.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures. On April 16, Bolsonaro fired his health minister.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Netherlands - 29,383 cases, 3,327 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,922 deaths
A worker disinfects chairs outside the the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul on March 21.
Turkey on April 12 introduced a new lockdown that took many by surprise and led to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu offering his resignation. The 48-hour curfew across 31 cities marked a major development in Turkey, which has seen more than 1,400 deaths, second in the region only to Iran.
Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Africa - 18,000+ cases, 869+ deaths
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede April 10, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured.
Close to 20 African countries have closed their borders, and several are now
under lockdown. In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations. Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
India - 13,495 cases, 448 deaths
An Indian traffic policeman works road art created to raise awareness about coronavirus in Gauhati, India, on April 15.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population. It was later extended to May 3. Modi said restrictions may be eased after one week to help daily wage earners and those working in agriculture.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
South Korea - 10,635 cases, 230 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Russia - 32,008 cases, 273 deaths
A Russian traffic police officer checks documents of a driver to ensure a self-isolation regime in Moscow on April 13.
On March 31, the Russian capital woke up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same.
Russia has closed hotels to visitors and is requiring travelers to have a pass showing they are not carrying the virus. Russia closed its land border to travelers from China in January.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news." Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison. Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Japan - 9,231 cases, 190 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency until May 6
Japanese companies have been slow to switch to working remotely, and many people are still commuting, even after a state of emergency was declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo.
Israel - 12,855 cases, 148 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
