Stitt

Gov. Kevin Stitt said Friday that he is eyeing May 1 for lifting virus-related guidance across Oklahoma. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Related content

Parks officials reiterate social distancing message for trail users

First-time unemployment claims decline for first time since COVID-19 hits economy

Gov. Kevin Stitt hopes to begin a “methodical” reopening the state on May 1, he said Friday morning on a Tulsa radio show.

“We’re going to make data-driven decisions based on what’s right for Oklahomans,” the governor said on KRMG.

Stitt said he participated Thursday in a call with other governors where President Donald Trump rolled out his guidelines for states to reopen their economies. The president’s plan reportedly calls for a “phased and deliberate approach” to restoring normal activity in states that have locked down in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We like kind of a phased-in approach,” Stitt said, stressing the effort would come in a “statewide manner” that would react to hotspots.

The governor said he has been talking with mayors around the state about the need for a statewide approach. In particular, he said, he’s talked personally to Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

“I think the three of us are on the same page,” he said.

Stitt and state health officials will make decisions on reopening areas of the economy based on available data. The governor noted the state has 80 coronavirus testing sites and can do 1,000 tests a day.

“I feel really confident with our testing,” he said.

Stitt noted the virus was hitting the 65-and-older age group particularly hard. But social distancing and other efforts have helped the state to have “a really flat curve” in recent weeks,” he said.

“Oklahomans are doing a fantastic job,” the governor said.

Stitt and his Governor’s Solution Task Force will be giving an update on the state’s COVID-19 response at 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

Video: Gov. Stitt says Oklahomans are 'flattening our curve'

 

Tags

Recommended for you