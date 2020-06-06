OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt and first lady Sarah Stitt will moderate a roundtable discussion on race Sunday with law enforcement and religious leaders from across the state.
The discussion will touch on the widespread reaction to the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd, personal experiences of racism in Oklahoma and how Oklahomans can be part of the solution, according to a news release from Stitt’s office.
Stitt has said he supports Oklahomans’ right to peacefully protest. But earlier this week, he also activated the Oklahoma National Guard, which he said was done at the request of local communities.
“It has been difficult to see the pain felt by many fellow Oklahomans in these recent demonstrations,” Stitt said in a statement. “It was heavy on my heart to take this moment to listen and learn from leaders in Oklahoma’s African American community and help Oklahomans come together and engage in productive conversations to create a better state for our children and our future.”