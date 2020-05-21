OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday signed HB 3350 providing a cost of living adjustment to first responders, teachers and state employees.
The increase applies to members of the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System, Oklahoma Police Pension and Retirement System, Uniform Retirement System for Justices and Judges, Teachers’ Retirement System of Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Public Employees Retirement System.
Benefits increase by 2% if the person has been retired for between two and five years as of July 1, 2020, and by 4% if the person has been retired for five or more years as of July 1, 2020.
“I am proud to support our first responders, teachers and state employees with this needed increase,” Stitt said. “I told Oklahomans on the campaign trail that I would work to get this across the finish line, and I am delivering on my promise.”
HB 3350 is effective immediately Thursday upon Gov. Stitt’s signature.
Stitt has until Thursday evening to sign or veto more than 50 bills that would become law at that time if he takes no action.
Check back at tulsaworld.com for updates on Stitt's actions.