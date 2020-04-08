OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday said he is supporting up to 2% cuts to agencies for the current and next fiscal year as the state’s economy struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt’s comments came during a news conference at an undisclosed location where the state stores its personal protective equipment and other medical items such as ventilators.
Stitt gave an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and fielded questions about the budget.
“I am cautiously optimistic that our hospitalizations are starting to flatten,” Stitt said. “We are seeing proof here in Oklahoma and across the country that our social distancing is working.”
Lawmakers on Monday returned to the Capitol to pass budget bills to backfill a projected shortfall for the current fiscal year in the neighborhood of $416 million and to avoid cutting state agencies by about 6% a month.
Stitt on Monday abruptly canceled a Board of Equalization meeting, citing technical difficulties with the bills. The Board of Equalization was prepared to declare a revenue failure for the current fiscal year.
Sources said Stitt’s administration was upset that the digital transformation fund, a priority project of the governor, was expected to be cut while other agencies and funds were not.
Stitt said a budget agreement should not single out one agency.
Stitt said he and lawmakers are “back to the drawing board. Every option is on the table.”
Stitt said he is asking that state government be cut by 1% to 2%, which he said was reasonable.
Legislative leaders balked at Stitt’s proposed cuts, saying the state had sufficient reserves to cover the budget hole.
“The position the Legislature stated by veto-proof majorities Monday is not changing,” said House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka. “The Legislature will not authorize cuts to core services during a pandemic response because the public needs its services right now.
“The state’s reserves, which exist for emergencies just like this, are sufficient for services to continue uninterrupted. The legislative branch controls the power of the purse, and we have made our position clear on behalf of our constituents across the state.”
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government and writes the budget.
“We take that role seriously,” Treat said. “I am hopeful the governor signs all the legislation that was sent to his desk this week.”
The state’s Rainy Day Fund has about $806 million while the Revenue Stabilization Fund has about $200 million. Lawmakers can access a portion of the Rainy Day fund.
According to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, the digital transformation fund, created in 2019, had a balance of $8.4 million in it.
Of the $8.4 million, $4.5 million has been encumbered, according to OMES. Of the $4.5 million encumbered, $2.8 million has been spent, according to OMES.
A 6.2% cut the fund would be $930,000, according to the agency, according to OMES.
The state expects to be eligible for at least $1.5 billion in federal stimulus dollars, but it has to be used for coronavirus expenses.
Stitt said the state has tested more than 13,000 people for COVID-19, of which nearly 90% have come back negative.
The state has seen 1,472 positive cases, of which 522 people have recovered, Stitt said.
On Monday afternoon, the state had about 400 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 or COVID-19-like symptoms, he said. A week before, it was 560 cases, Stitt said.
The state currently has 60 mobile testing sites, Stitt said.
He encouraged Oklahomans with symptoms or who have been exposed to a COVID-19-positive individual to get tested. Symptoms include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, a cough or difficulty breathing.
“Oklahoma, we are going to get through this,” Stitt said. “We have to stay strong and continue to work on social distancing through the end of April. This is a critical time in our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.”