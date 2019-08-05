Kevin Corbett

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday announced the appointment of Kevin Corbett to serve as director of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, the agency that oversees the state’s Medicaid program.

He replaces Becky Pasternik-Ikard, who announced her retirement effective Oct. 1.

Corbett will start Aug. 15. Senate confirmation is required.

“Kevin Corbett’s financial expertise and strong organizational leadership will serve the Health Care Authority and the state of Oklahoma as well,” Stitt said in a news release. “Corbett will bring his wealth of experience in accounting and consulting to ensure OHCA’s $6 billion budget is being delivered on target and to effectively partner with other state agencies to improve care for the most vulnerable in our state.”

Corbett previously served as the interim chief financial officer at Lagoon Water Solutions.

Prior to that, he served as a senior partner and risk advisory practice leader with Ernest & Young, retiring in 2017 with more than 38 years of experience.

He holds an accounting degree from Oklahoma State University.

