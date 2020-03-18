The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday urged residents to avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

During a Capitol news conference with health officials to provide an update on COVID-19, the governor also asked residents to avoid discretionary travel and use drive-thru and delivery pickup services to support local restaurants.

“Do not go inside nursing homes or assisted-living centers,” Stitt said. “Instead, call or FaceTime your loved ones.”

He encouraged businesses to let employees work from home.

“We are trying to ‘flatten the curve’ to make sure hospitals and health care providers do not get overloaded,” Stitt said.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday announced seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total in the state to 17.

Stitt said he is working with the federal government to increase the supply of testing kits available here.

“As we do expand testing capability, we will find more cases, and the caseload will grow,” Health Commissioner Gary Cox said.

Cox said there is no treatment to cure COVID-19, but he said 80% of the cases are expected to be mild, with symptoms that can be managed adequately at home. Further care may be needed for the most serious conditions, he said.

Cox said officials have been discussing surge capacity at medical facilities to ensure that they are prepared to respond as needed.

Meanwhile at the Capitol, some Senate personnel were being tested after someone tested positive for COVID-19, according to a message sent to senators and staff.

It was not immediately clear whether the person was a senator or a staff member.

“While risk to a majority of senators and Senate personnel remains low, out of an abundance of caution, we are sending health professionals to each office to get a swab,” the Senate’s chief operating officer, Arnella Karges, said in a message sent internally at 11:25 a.m. Tuesday.

The message said those who might have come into contact with someone who has tested positive likely would receive phone calls from health professionals with information about how to protect themselves and others.

“Immediately, all senators and senate personnel are asked to remain in their offices and await a visit from a health professional,” the message said.

State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed said some 30 Senate personnel opted to get testing from a private lab. Public health lab tests were not used, he said.

The Senate reiterated later Tuesday that the tests will be analyzed by a private lab and not a public health lab and that Senate testing will not affect the available number of tests at the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said measures were being taken even though the risk remained low.

Senate offices will be closed through Friday, and staff will work remotely over the coming days. “The Senate will continue to operate and serve the citizens of the state of Oklahoma,” Treat said. “We will continue working with other state officials, health care professionals and agencies as state government addresses this public health crisis.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Charles McCall told House members and staff that he was authorizing administrative leave for all House employees from Wednesday through Friday.

“We are constantly evaluating the situation and we will keep you updated on any changes to working hours, locations and staffing levels beyond March 20,” he wrote.

On Monday, legislative leaders dramatically reduced access to the Capitol but stressed that the work of government would continue.

Lawmakers did not plan to work Wednesday through Friday, which is not unusual during spring break.

