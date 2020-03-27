Virus Outbreak Abortion

An abortion clinic in Ohio is pictured in February. Multiple state governments are moving to ban most abortions in during the coronavirus outbreak, declaring they don't qualify as essential surgeries. Tony Dejak/AP file

Abortions will be included in an order postponing elective surgeries and minor medical procedures in Oklahoma, according to state officials.

Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order issued March 24 postponed minor medical visits through April 7, and a news release Friday clarified that any type of abortion services, except when necessary due to serious health risks to the mother, are included in that directive.

The order also includes routine dermatological, ophthalmological and dental procedures, as well as most scheduled health care procedures such as orthopedic surgeries.

“We must ensure that our health care professionals, first responders and medical facilities have all of the resources they need to combat COVID-19,” Stitt said in the release. “I am committed to doing whatever necessary to protect those who are on the front lines fighting against this virus."

Across the border in Texas, a similar measure has drawn a lawsuit from the Center for Reproductive Rights. The agency is also a plaintiff in several Oklahoma cases related to abortion rights. 

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter declined to comment on the issue through a spokesman early Friday.

The Center for Reproductive Rights on March 25 filed an emergency lawsuit against Texas officials along with Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Lawyering Project, representing a group of Texas abortion providers. 

“It’s unconscionable that the Texas Attorney General is exploiting this pandemic to end abortion in the state,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement Thursday. “Abortion care is time-sensitive and essential health care that has a profound impact on a person’s health and life, which is why it is protected as a constitutional right. Texas is abusing the state’s emergency powers and we are filing suit to stop it.” 

The order in Texas bans abortions and other elective medical procedures through the end of April.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology have said abortion is an essential, time-sensitive procedure, and delaying this care could “profoundly impact a person’s life, health, and well-being.”

Amy Hagstrom Miller, president of Whole Woman’s Health in Texas, told the AP that 150-plus cancellations across her three clinics left some women “begging for the abortions they needed."

This story will be updated.

