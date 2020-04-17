...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...LOW TEMPERATURES AROUND 33 TO 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN OKLAHOMA, OSAGE, PAWNEE, TULSA, ROGERS, MAYES,
WAGONER, CHEROKEE AND SEQUOYAH COUNTIES. IN ARKANSAS, CRAWFORD
AND FRANKLIN COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY.
* IMPACTS...SENSITIVE OUTDOOR PLANTS MAY BE KILLED IF LEFT
UNPROTECTED FROM THE COLD.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
COVER OUTDOOR PLANTS OR BRING THEM INDOORS.
&&
In this screenshot, Gov. Kevin Stitt speaks Friday in a news conference from Integris hospital in Oklahoma City broadcast to his Facebook page.
Oklahoma Air National Guard Maj. Brian Herb, medical officer with the 63rd Civil Support Team, leads a training April 10 to prepare Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard medical personnel for potential missions with their civilian counterparts in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the state. Staff Sgt. Brian Schroeder/Oklahoma National Guard
OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said has authorized the Oklahoma National Guard to assist nursing homes and long-term care facilities in controlling the spread of COVID-19.
“We are also starting to be laser-focused on nursing homes and long-term care facilities,” the governor said, noting that one-third of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.
Stitt said he has authorized Oklahoma National Guard teams working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to quickly respond to any nursing home outbreaks.
Medics and decontamination experts have been called up to deep clean facilities and train workers, if needed, he said.
Lt. Col. Geoff Legler, an Oklahoma National Guard spokesman, said the details are still being worked out and a plan will be announced early next week.
“My immediate response is we appreciate the assistance the state is providing us,” said Steve Buck, president and CEO of Care Providers Oklahoma, which has 230 facility members.
In Georgia, the guard had a similar mission, he said.
Buck said the immediate needs are adequate personal protective equipment, access to testing and making sure there are facilities available for residents who are leaving the hospital.
Facilities are currently operational in Tulsa and Enid for long-term care residents leaving hospitals after being treated for COVID-19, he said.
Buck said front-line providers have been preparing for the virus for a month.
“At some point, we need to talk about the significant financial challenges facing our providers,” Buck said.
"We feel desperate times call for desperate measures,” said Sean Voskuhl, AARP Oklahoma state director. “We applaud Gov. Stitt for taking this important step. We feel Oklahoma needs to pull out all the stops to ensure the well-being of our most frail and vulnerable citizens in long-term care facilities and fight the systematic issues with infection control.”
Stitt said 226 members of the Oklahoma National Guard have been called up to perform a variety of duties.
Some are distributing personal protective equipment from six different warehouses, he said. Guard members are also assisting at 80 different mobile testing sites in areas such as traffic flow.
Stitt said he was very concerned about the impact COVID-19 will have on the state’s homeless population, but has not approved the use of the Oklahoma National Guard in that area.
Interactive graphic: COVID-19 in Oklahoma nursing homes