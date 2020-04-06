A worker sprays disinfectant to sanitize Duomo square, as the city main landmark, the gothic cathedral, stands out in background in Milan on March 31.
The government on March 10 imposed a nationwide lockdown after an initial quarantine of a dozen small towns in Lombardy and Veneto failed to stop the spread of the virus. On March 26, Italy idled all non-essential production and industry, the most widespread manufacturing shutdown in the world.
Italian authorities say too many people are violating the national decree, which allows people to leave homes to go to workplaces, buy food or other necessities or for brief strolls outside to walk dogs or get exercise. Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Currently, Italy only tests people showing symptoms, because its labs cannot process any more, and to date nearly 395,000 tests have been performed.
The Italian army’s Alpini mountaineering forces are building a field hospital to be staffed, in part, by some of the 150 medical personnel sent by Russia, one of only a handful of countries along with China and Cuba to respond to Italy’s urgent appeal for medical equipment, protective masks and personnel.