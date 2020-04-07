The Guthrie City Council on Monday voted unanimously to impose shelter-in-place restrictions through May 5, and also mandated that residents wear cloth face coverings when conducting essential activities and work.
The council cited similar shelter-in-place orders throughout the state and the rest of the country because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
Guthrie officials warned residents not to buy medical masks because they are needed on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
— Josh Dulaney, The Oklahoman