A Stigler man died 12 days after a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig in western Haskell County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Troopers reported a tractor-trailer rig traveling east on Oklahoma 9 failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a northbound 2004 Ford pickup driven by John David Thompson, 55, of Stigler. Thompson's two passengers were treated and released for minor injuries after the collision on Aug. 15.
After being pinned inside the pickup 20 minutes, Thompson was air-lifted to Saint Francis in Tulsa, where he died Aug. 27.
The tractor-trailer driver, a 58-year-old male from Katy, Texas, was uninjured in the crash.