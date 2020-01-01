Oklahoma health advocates are celebrating the prohibition on sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21, per a new federal law included in Congress’ budget legislation.
Bruce Dart, executive director of the Tulsa Health Department, said he is thrilled because tobacco and cigarettes are the No. 1 preventable killer in the U.S. Dart said that strengthening the age requirement will allow for more educational opportunities to reach maturing brains and hopefully persuade them to make better decisions.
The percentage of smokers in Tulsa County and Oklahoma have declined from 2011 through 2017, but the rate still remains above the national average, according to Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System survey data.
“We know that treating diseases caused by tobacco runs into the billions,” Dart said. “We also know it shortens life expectancy, productivity and quality of life.”
Congress passed a spending package on Dec. 20 which included a provision raising the age limit to 21 years old to purchase any nicotine product. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law that day.
The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) applauded the move but says more must be done.
“This action by Congress is a good first step toward curbing youth access to tobacco and vaping products,” Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director, said in a news release. “But this is only a first step. State and federal leaders can do more to protect Oklahoma youth through polices like restricting flavored products, passing a comprehensive clean indoor air law and devoting more resources to compliance checks of tobacco retailers.”
Uncertainty ensued over the effective date of the law, given the legislation allows the Food and Drug Administration 180 days to amend its rules. But the FDA on its website quickly noted that the new age limit is in place now.
Stephanie U’Ren, director of chronic disease prevention and health promotion for the Oklahoma State Department of Health, said its guidance to retailers is to comply with the federal law immediately because it took effect upon signature of the president.
U’Ren said it’s important to note that all nicotine products are subject to the law, including e-cigarettes, vaping cartridges, hooka, smokeless tobacco and cigars.
“I am under the impression that right now (the Oklahoma ABLE Commission) are just working on getting the word out to retailers and having them become compliant,” U’Ren said. “I don’t think they’ll actively go out tomorrow and do compliance checks.”
However, she said that the FDA does compliance checks year around and any occurring now will be checked against the tobacco purchase age of 21.
The Health Department, which supports the law, noted that studies indicate 95% of adult smokers begin before they turn 21 and about 80% before age 18. Nineteen states already had laws on the books banning sale of tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.
The abrupt arrival of the new age limit has generated issues for retailers over the holidays.
QuikTrip spokesman Mike Thornbrugh said the immediate turnaround has created chaos but that the company is doing its best to comply, posting temporary signage to alert customers. He said he’s not aware of anyone opposing the measure, just the lack of guidance that accompanied it.
Thornbrugh feels legislators’ intent was to allow 180 days to prepare for the changes as the FDA developed its rules, along with an additional 90 days after the rules are enacted.
He said updating employee training is complicated by time off during the holidays. Those who work on the front lines are unfairly put in a bad situation, absorbing blame from upset customers for something out of their control, he said.
“That’s not the way to do business; that’s just poor form,” Thornbrugh said.
