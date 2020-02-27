The man fatally shot by law enforcement Wednesday afternoon in Tahlequah fired at least one gunshot at officers, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart on Thursday said the man who was killed, James Thompson, fired the first round, which was met by return fire from law enforcement. The 30-year-old is believed by investigators to be the man who shot at Fort Gibson police on Monday.
Stewart said two troopers who fired gunshots have been placed on routine, paid administrative leave.
A U.S. Marshals Service task force searching for Thompson reportedly received a tip that he was in the Tahlequah area, and he was located Wednesday afternoon as a passenger in a vehicle.
Trooper Adam Wood previously said the driver initially failed to yield but eventually stopped on the Oklahoma 51 spur near the Tahlequah Municipal Airport. The driver was taken into custody without incident, but Wood said Thompson fled on foot across an open field, which was when gunshots were fired.
Stewart said the Highway Patrol was assisting federal agents in the search and is the lead agency investigating the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.